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Home / Sports / Japan knocked out of Asian Games men's cricket after rain washes out chase against Nepal

Japan knocked out of Asian Games men's cricket after rain washes out chase against Nepal

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): Japan were knocked out of the Asian Games men's cricket competition after their rain-hit first-round match against Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled in the chase on Saturday.

Nepal posted 149 for four in their allotted 15 overs after Sundeep Jora and Lokesh Bam struck unbeaten half-centuries, but persistent rain prevented Japan from beginning their chase, according to Cricinfo.

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The result saw Nepal finish top of Group A and advance to the quarter-finals, while Afghanistan joined them in the last eight. Japan's campaign came to an end despite showing encouraging spells in their recent matches.

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Japan needed to chase down Nepal's 149 in just 15 overs, making it a steep target even before the rain intervened.

Nepal's innings was repeatedly disrupted by weather, with rain causing interruptions before the start and again during the fifth over. Despite the stop-start conditions, Nepal recovered from a difficult middle phase to post a challenging total.

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Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla and Gulsan Jha were dismissed for single-digit scores, while Aasif Sheikh provided some impetus with a 15-ball 21.

Jora, who came in at No. 3 in the third over, combined with Sheikh for a 55-run partnership for the second wicket. Nepal reached 84 for four at the end of the 10th over before Jora and Bam took control in the final five overs.

Bam smashed an unbeaten 52 off just 22 balls, hitting one four and six sixes, while Jora finished unbeaten on 57 off 32 deliveries, with five fours and three sixes.

The pair's late assault helped Nepal add 65 runs in the final five overs and set Japan a daunting chase.

Japan had impressed in patches during the tournament, particularly with the ball in their opening game against Afghanistan. They had also competed well against India in the one-off T20I before the Asian Games, but their batting remained an area of concern.

With Japan eliminated, the quarter-final line-up now includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan.

India will face Afghanistan in their quarter-final match on September 28, while Nepal will take on Sri Lanka on September 29. Pakistan and Bangladesh had already secured their places in the quarter-finals before the start of the competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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