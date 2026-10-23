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Home / Sports / Japan men’s hockey team arrives in Mohali for Asian Champions Trophy

Japan men’s hockey team arrives in Mohali for Asian Champions Trophy

Players receive traditional Punjabi welcome with Bhangra and garlands at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:30 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Japanese men’s field hockey team.
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The 18-member Japan men’s field hockey team arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali on Friday to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

The team received a grand Punjabi welcome at the airport with Bhangra performances, traditional garlands and hospitality by officials of the Sports Department. The visiting players appeared delighted by the reception and expressed excitement about playing in Punjab, the land of hockey legends.

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The Japanese squad includes Yamada Shota, Tanaka Seren, Watanbe Jun, Matsumoto Kazumasa, Nagai Yuma, Yamashita Manabu, Fujishima Raiki (Captain), Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kashiwagi Ren, Tanaka Tsubasa, Ooka Ryoma, Kawamura Yusuke, Kuroda Kisho (Goalkeeper), Yamanaka Motoya, Ochiai Haruki, Kitagawa Takumi (Goalkeeper) and Fukuda Kentaro.

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Arrangements have been made for the team's accommodation, practice sessions and travel during the championship.

The Asian Champions Trophy, being hosted in Punjab for the first time, will feature six teams -- hosts India, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

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The tournament will start on October 27 at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, while the final will be played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior hockey Stadium in Mohali on November 5.

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