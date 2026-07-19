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Home / Sports / Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi in Tokyo to end title drought

Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi in Tokyo to end title drought

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu rediscovered her vintage best to capture her maiden Japan Open title, defeating home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Sunday.

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The victory marked Sindhu's first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years, while also making her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. It was her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

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Facing a three-time world champion in front of a partisan Tokyo crowd, Sindhu produced an assured display, blending aggressive smashes with deft net play and tactical discipline to dictate the contest from start to finish.

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The Indian began confidently, racing to a 3-0 lead before Yamaguchi fought back to level the scores. The opening game remained closely contested as both players exchanged momentum, with the Japanese taking a slender advantage at the mid-game interval.

Sindhu, however, turned the tide after the break. A marathon 36-shot rally helped her restore parity before she tightened her grip through precise net exchanges and thunderous cross-court winners.

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She opened up a four-point cushion at 16-12 and, despite Yamaguchi narrowing the gap, the Indian held her nerve in the closing stages. Consecutive attacking winners and an error from the Japanese handed Sindhu three game points before she wrapped up the opener with a perfectly placed push into the backhand corner.

Carrying the momentum into the second game, Sindhu took complete control of the forecourt. She repeatedly forced Yamaguchi into defensive lifts before punishing them with her trademark steep smashes.

A gruelling 44-shot rally underlined Sindhu's physical dominance as she surged to an 8-3 lead before extending the advantage to 11-7 at the interval.

Yamaguchi attempted one final comeback, reducing the deficit to 14-12 and later 19-17, but Sindhu refused to lose her composure. Two powerful smashes restored control before the Indian earned three championship points. The contest ended when Yamaguchi's return drifted long, with a successful video review confirming the line call.

The triumph also carried added significance for Sindhu, who had not defeated Yamaguchi in a completed match for four years. Against an opponent playing her sixth Japan Open final, the Indian delivered one of her finest performances in recent seasons, showcasing the attacking flair and composure that made her one of the world's premier shuttlers.

With the victory in Tokyo, Sindhu not only claimed her maiden Japan Open crown but also sent a strong statement ahead of the major international events later this season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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