Japan Open: HS Prannoy gives no quarter

Osaka, September 1
India badminton ace HS Prannoy breezed into the quarterfinals with a stunning straight-game win over former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore but it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth at the Japan Open Super 750 tournament here today.
A former world No. 8, Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships last week, continued his rampaging run as he saw off the eighth-seeded Yew 22-20 21-19 in a 44-minute second-round men’s singles match. This was Prannoy’s third win over the world No. 7 Singaporean in four meetings. The 30-year-old will next face Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals. World No. 18 Prannoy has beaten Chen in their last two meetings, but overall, he is 3-4 behind.
Srikanth, who had shocked world No. 5 Malaysian Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday, couldn’t extend his run as he went down 10-21 16-21 to local favourite and world No. 17 Kanta Tsuneyama.
