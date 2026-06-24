New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The competitive action at the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship reached its absolute peak on the final day at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday, with the last two team titles decided in intense clashes on the pistes.

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The Men's Foil team event delivered a spectacular display of target-priority, rapid baseline transitions, and strategic blade-work. The unstoppable Japanese squad--anchored by individual champion Kyosuke Matsuyama alongside Kazuki Iimura, Shunsuke Baba, and Ryoga Ono--executed flawless distance control and tight defensive parries to capture the gold medal.

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Hong Kong, featuring two-time Olympic Individual Champion Cheung Ka Long, Ryan Choi Chun Yin, Harris Ho Shing Him, and Leung Chin Yu, launched a fierce campaign to claim a well-deserved silver medal. The physically imposing roster from China, comprising Yifan Guo, Weiqiao Lyu, Jie Xu, and Zhaoran Zeng, locked down the bronze medal, as per a press release from SAI Media.

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The high-stakes endurance barrier of the Women's Epee team category saw similarly fierce tactical adjustments as nations fought to maximise their final point hauls.

The powerhouse squad from South Korea, fielding the formidable lineup of Lee, Lim, Song, and Yang, put on a dominant technical performance to capture the gold medal. They defeated China's skilled unit of Liu, Tang, Yang, and Yu, who took home the silver medal.

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The contingent from Kazakhstan, represented by Andreyeva, Bakaldina, Samodelkina, and Nikolaichuk, secured the bronze medal to complete the podium following an outstanding and resilient tournament run.

Host nation India showed clear technical growth and marked a monumental developmental step forward while matching up against Asia's elite, deeply seasoned Olympic-cycle structures.

In the Men's Foil Team category, the local rotation of Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Tejas Manoj Patil, and Aditya relied on rapid blade-work and close-quarter infighting. Backed by an electric home crowd, they minimised unforced errors and stayed highly competitive in their middle-relay blocks against world-class opposition to secure an impressive 8th position, locking in a direct qualification spot for the upcoming Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Women's Épee Team of Prachi Lohan, Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari, and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer brought immense tactical grit to the strip. Building on individual baselines, the local foursome successfully managed the clock and distance against towering continental units to show outstanding structural resilience and lock down a solid 9th-place ranking. (ANI)

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