New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): England batter Jason Roy has been announced as replacement for Faf du Plessis in the Hundred at Southern Brave, du Plessis has pulled out of his contract as he is due to undergo an operation on his groin, which he injured during the IPL, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Roy was a Hundred winner with Oval Invincibles in 2023 but has struggled for runs in the tournament, averaging 19.55 and striking at 132.09 across three seasons.

After initially going unpicked in the draft, Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers gave him a lifeline last year, but he was unable to play any games because of a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Despite having signed up with a reserve of £ 63,000, he was not selected again earlier this year. However, he has regained his form for Surrey in the T20 Blast. Roy began the season with three half-centuries in five innings at No. 3, and although he has not surpassed 30 since then, his 301 runs at a strike rate of 141.98 have been enough to secure a replacement contract in the Hundred.

Roy's deal has been locked in ahead of Tuesday's 'wildcard' draft, which will see each Hundred team select four players - two men's, two women's - based in part on their Blast form.

Advertisement

Southern Brave are also sweating on the fitness of Finn Allen, who sustained a foot injury at MLC and has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe as a result.

Allen picked up a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket tournament in the United States and will be sent home to New Zealand for further examination.A recovery timeline will be put in place for Allen upon further consultation in New Zealand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)