Jasprit  Bumrah ruled out of IPL, no comeback in next six months

New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL for failing to fully recover from his back injury and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months. Bumrah is also set to miss the World Test Championship final (if India qualify), to be held in June.
Pune
Badminton Nationals: Anupama wins women’s title
Haryana’s Anupama Upadhyaya dished out a gritty performance to stun Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22 21-17 24-22 in the women’s singles final of the 84th Senior National Badminton Championships. In the men’s singles final, Mithun Manjunath beat Priyanshu Rajawat 21-16 21-11.
Dubai
India among direct qualifiers for Women’s T20 WC 2024
By virtue of finishing inside the top-three in their group in the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, India are among the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2024 edition, to be held in Bangladesh. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and West Indies have also qualified.
Dubai
Djokovic labours to victory on return to action
Novak Djokovic won on his return to the ATP Tour following his Australian Open triumph but he had to work hard to beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3 3-6 7-6(1) in his Dubai Tennis Championships opener.
New Delhi
India register solid win over Qatar in U-17 friendly
The India U-17 men’s team produced a fine performance to defeat hosts Qatar 3-0 in the second and final friendly match in Doha. India had lost the first game 1-3. — Agencies
