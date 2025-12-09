DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 T20I scalps, becomes India's first bowler with century of wickets across all formats

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 T20I scalps, becomes India's first bowler with century of wickets across all formats

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became only the second from his team to complete 100 wickets in T20Is and joined the elite list of bowlers to have completed 100 wickets in all formats of international cricket.

Advertisement

Bumrah achieved this milestone during his side's first T20I against South Africa at Cuttack, taking 2/17 in three overs, getting wickets of Dewald Brevis and Keshav Maharaj.

Advertisement

Now in 81 matches, 'Jassi Bhai' stands at 101 wickets at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 6.35, with best figures of 3/7. He is the second-highest-wicket-taker for India behind Arshdeep Singh (107 wickets in 69 matches) in T20I cricket.

Advertisement

He has also joined Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, New Zealand's Tim Southee, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the fifth bowler with at least 100 wickets across all formats.

Coming to the match, India posted 175/6 after opting to field first, with Hardik Pandya (59* in 28 balls, with five fours and four sixes), Tilak Varma (26 in 32 balls, with two fours and a six) and Axar Patel (23 in 21 balls, with a six) being amongst the top scorers.

Advertisement

Lungi Ngidi (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SA, while Lutho Sipmala (2/38) was also good with the ball.

In the run chase, SA was never a threat really, with Dewald Brevis (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) offering slight resistance. SA was bundled out for 74 in 12.3 overs, with Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel getting two wickets. Hardik and Shivam Dube got one each.

Hardik took home the 'Player of the Match' award with India 1-0 up in the five-match series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts