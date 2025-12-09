Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 9 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became only the second from his team to complete 100 wickets in T20Is and joined the elite list of bowlers to have completed 100 wickets in all formats of international cricket.

Bumrah achieved this milestone during his side's first T20I against South Africa at Cuttack, taking 2/17 in three overs, getting wickets of Dewald Brevis and Keshav Maharaj.

Now in 81 matches, 'Jassi Bhai' stands at 101 wickets at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 6.35, with best figures of 3/7. He is the second-highest-wicket-taker for India behind Arshdeep Singh (107 wickets in 69 matches) in T20I cricket.

He has also joined Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, New Zealand's Tim Southee, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the fifth bowler with at least 100 wickets across all formats.

Coming to the match, India posted 175/6 after opting to field first, with Hardik Pandya (59* in 28 balls, with five fours and four sixes), Tilak Varma (26 in 32 balls, with two fours and a six) and Axar Patel (23 in 21 balls, with a six) being amongst the top scorers.

Lungi Ngidi (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SA, while Lutho Sipmala (2/38) was also good with the ball.

In the run chase, SA was never a threat really, with Dewald Brevis (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) offering slight resistance. SA was bundled out for 74 in 12.3 overs, with Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel getting two wickets. Hardik and Shivam Dube got one each.

Hardik took home the 'Player of the Match' award with India 1-0 up in the five-match series. (ANI)

