Jasprit Bumrah show: Now streaming

PTI

New Delhi, July 31

Giving a fillip to India’s pace bowling unit ahead of the World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah today marked his return to the team as the captain for the T20I series against Ireland. India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide.

Squad Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (v-c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Bumrah, who had undergone surgery for a lower-back stress fracture earlier this year, was going through a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Bumrah’s last appearance for India came in September during a home T20I series against Australia.

There were deliberations about Bumrah’s readiness to handle the twin responsibility of leading the pace attack and the team.

But PTI has learned that the 29-year-old was eager to take the added responsibility. Bumrah has the experience of leading the side as he had led India against England in the Birmingham Test last year.

In a further boost to India’s pace inventory, Karnataka right-arm quick Prasidh Krishna too was included in the squad. Prasidh, who had undergone surgery for lumbar stress fracture earlier this year, last played for India in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in August last year.

The Ireland series is viewed as an opportunity for both Bumrah and Prasidh to tune their body to the rigours of international cricket after a lengthy gap.

Hence, the duo could be expected to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in August-September.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the vice-captain of the squad from which many regular members such as Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are absent.

The tour of Ireland will also be a good chance for several players in the squad as they are also a part of the Indian team for the Asian Games.

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah