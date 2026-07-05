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Home / Sports / Jasprit Bumrah starts practicing with red-ball ahead of England ODIs, Sri Lanka Tests

Jasprit Bumrah starts practicing with red-ball ahead of England ODIs, Sri Lanka Tests

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah is back practising and grinding it out for the upcoming Test season, posting pictures on social media of him bowling with the red cherry.

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Bumrah, who was rested for T20Is against Ireland and England but has been named for India's ODI squad against England (three-match series from July 14) and also in the Asian Games line-up (from September 19) onwards, gave the one-off Test against Afghanistan at home a miss too. The match was not a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

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His last competitive cricket tournament was the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which was a nightmare for the pace spearhead of Team India and MI, having taken just four wickets in 13 matches at an average of 102.50 and an economy rate of 8.36, with best figures of 1/15. This marks his worst IPL season ever.

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However, Bumrah played a massive role in India's ICC T20 World Cup win, emerging as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight innings at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21, with best figures of 4/15, which came in the final against New Zealand and sealed him the 'Player of the Match' award.

India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be held in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the schedule on Thursday, with India's road to the ICC World Test Championship mace yet to be decided.

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The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. Both matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

From November 19 onwards, India will also play two Tests against New Zealand away from home at Wellington and Christchurch.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home starting from January 21 to March 3, a five-match affair, will be India's final assignment of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, which has been lacklustre so far, with a 2-2 series draw in England, 2-0 series win at home against West Indies and a whitewash at home by 0-2 against South Africa being a part of their WTC journey so far. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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