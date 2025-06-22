Leeds [UK] June 22 (ANI): A brilliant five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, the backbone of India's bowling line-up, bowled out England on 465 in their first innings at tea, giving India a lead of six runs on Day 3 in the first test at Headingley, Leeds.

The duo of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse's counter-attacking partnership has helped England stop India from taking a big lead after Harry Brook fell on 99.

England started the second session at 327-5, Harry Brook 57 (77) and Jamie Smith 29 (45). England batters took the charge on Indian bowlers, scoring 16 off the first two overs post lunch.

Prasidh Krishna, after being smashed for a six by Jamie Smith, was removed for 40 in the following over. Chris Woakes joined Brook in the middle.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped an easy catch of Harry Brook in the 85th over off Jasprit Bumrah. This was the fourth catch going down to Bumrah's bowling. Brook, after the drop catch, took on Mohammed Siraj in the following over, smashing him for 18 runs.

Krishna removed Brook on 99 in the 88th over. He missed a well-deserved 100 as Brook tried to pull the ball for a six but was caught on deep square leg. Brydon Carse joined Woakes in the middle.

In the same over, England crossed the 400 runs mark, trailing behind by 68 runs. The duo of Carse and Woakes took on the Indian bowlers following Brook's wicket-smashing 31 runs in just four overs.

Carse and Woakes brought up their 50-run partnership in the 94th over off just 36 balls. Siraj cleaned up Carse for 22, his innings included four fours, and Josh Tongue joined Woakes in the middle.

England crossed the 450 runs mark in the same. Bumrah cleaned up Woakes in the 99th over for 38. His innings included three fours and two sixes. Shoaib Bashir joined Tongue in the middle.

Earlier, a half-century by Harry Brook and his vital partnerships with skipper Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith helped England have a slight edge over India at the end of a balanced first session.

At the end of first session, England was 327/5, with Brook (57*) and Smith (29*) unbeaten. They trail by 144 runs. England started the first session of the day on 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) unbeaten.

Brief score: England: 465 (Ollie Pope: 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 (Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134, Ben Stokes 4/66). (ANI)

