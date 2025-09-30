New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): It was a union of javelin's very best as Olympic and World Championship gold medalist javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav, who rose to prominence with his fourth-place finish in the recently-concluded World Athetics Championships in Tokyo, came to cheer for para javelin throw athletes in action during the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday, with two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil making history with a gold and new championship record to his name.

Advertisement

Sumit Antil and Sandip Singh Sargar made it a memorable evening for India with gold medals in the F64 and F44 Javelin Throw finals, respectively, in the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on a balmy Tuesday evening. Antil took to the task of chasing the Championship record. He had three throws beyond the 65m in his first four attempts and did not relent, though the gold was assured. He nailed a new meet record of 71.37m with his fifth try.

Advertisement

Speaking after his win, Sumit told the media that he had hoped for a slightly better performance, as he had been experiencing pain in his hand, which had also affected his neck. But he was still happy to have secured the record.

Advertisement

"The hope was for a little better, but my hand did not support me, and there was a lot of pain, going to the neck area. I used painkillers and sprays and tried as much as I could. But I got the record in the championships, and it is great."

Sumit is targeting next year's Asian Para Games.

Advertisement

"I am thinking of starting my season next February. I am taking a break of 15-20 days, and then I will go back to training," he added.

The two-time Paralympian champion was also happy with Neeraj's presence. "This is the baddhapan (generosity) of my bhai. I got to know of it in the middle of my match and felt really happy that the inspiration of entire India is here to cheer for us," he added.

On Neeraj's eighth-place finish in the World C'ships in Tokyo, Sumit said that he himself knows how injuries affect the throw as Neeraj could not be at his best due to a back injury.

"Hope there are no serious problems with his back. He was a champion, will always be a champion to us," he added.

Neeraj lauded achivements of Indian athletes.

"Special thanks to Devendra Ji (PCI chief Devendra Jhajaria) and all the people working hard here. I was so happy to see the Mondo track being used here. It was so much fun that Sumit made a championship record, and Rinku also won a gold, getting us two gold medals," he added.

Neeraj encouraged people to turn up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in numbers to cheer for Indian para-athletes.

"They have come here after living such a difficult life. And now I say through you (the media) that as many people as possible come in. It is rare to get such opportunities to raise the morale of our athletes live in the stadium. You will like it yourself. You will get motivation yourself," he added.

Neeraj also said that the javelin revolution in India did not start with his Tokyo 2020 gold medal, India's first gold in athletics, but rather the current Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajaria, who won gold in the 2004 and 2016 Paralympics and became the first Indian to win two Paralympic golds.

"Then we came to Olympics, so did the other para athletes, like Sumit, Sandeep, Rinku and Sundar. And there are many such athletes. No matter how many names you count. Navdeep won (gold at Paralympics 2024 in javelin). It feels good that the sports we are working so hard in is rising," he added.

The superstar also said that there is no need to give Sumit any advice. "He is already doing so well, will continue to do so in future," he added.

Sachin, who ended the World Athletics Championships campaign with a fourth-place and best throw of 86.27 m, outdoing Neeraj, said, "It is a good competition. I have come to support Sumit Bhai. He has put up a good throw.

"I will try to perform well and get a medal. I will try to do my best in every competition. I worked on my fitness and technique to achieve more and throw better," he added.

Sandip Singh Sargar led India to a 1-2 finish in the men's Javelin Throw F44, held as a separate medal event, unlike the earlier years when F42-44 were clubbed with F64. Sandeep, who had won bronze in the F64 competition last year, claimed the silver on Tuesday evening to set off India's quest to rise in the medals table on a delightful note.

In the fifth round, Sandeep Chaudhary threw the spear to within 1cm of the leader's best effort of 62.67 m. But almost as if wanting to establish his superiority in no uncertain terms, Sandip Singh Sargar uncorked a throw over 62.82m moments later. Pushpendra Singh, a F43 athlete, got his season's best throw of 61.94m on his final attempt but could not break into medal position. Edenilson Roberto (Brazil) picked up the bronze medal with a F42 World Record distance of 62.36m on his final attempt in an exhilarating competition that saw the top five athletes getting their season's best throws.

Following his win, Sandip Sargar said that this is his first international medal.

"I am really proud of it. I worked so hard for it after my seventh-place finish in the Paris Paralympics. Now focus is on getting an Asian Para Games medal," he added.

Sargar also admitted to being very motivated by the support from the home crowd and as a secret behind his top prize clinching throw.

Sandeep, the silver medalist, was also pleased with his effort and the fact that he contributed to India's medal tally in the event they were hosting.

"My performance has been up and down for quite some time, but it feels good to have won the medal now.

He credited his Indian coach, Seema Punia, an Asian Games gold medalist, as an inspiration, having won a bronze at the Asian Games Hangzhou in 2023.

"She is 42 years of age. People ask me how I motivate myself after finishing in fourth place in three successive Paralympics. I take inspiration from her. If she can do it at this age, I am still young, so I could do it next time. She encourages me to practice, and results will follow. Sargar also won his first world title. He had been training for 10 years. Really happy for him as well."

Sandeep said that his target is to cross his personal best.

"I tried to enjoy the noise, so that I could feel less pressure," he concluded.

India's medal count stands at seven and includes three gold medals, three silvers and a bronze medal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)