Jay Shah hails BCCI, Indian Teams after historic fourth Asian Games cricket gold across two editions

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the BCCI and the Indian teams on securing their fourth Asian Games gold across two editions.

He also praised BCCI officials, coaches Amol Muzumdar and VVS Laxman, and captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Shreyas Iyer for their contributions to India’s successful 2026 campaign.

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"Congratulations to the entire @BCCI team on India's fourth Gold across two editions of the Asian Games. My appreciation for @lonsaikia, @MithunManhas and other officials for their work behind the scenes, and to coaches @amolmuzumdar11, @VVSLaxman281, and captains @ImHarmanpreet, @ShreyasIyer15 along with their teams for the 2026 campaign," Jay Shah wrote in an X post.

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Congratulations to the entire @BCCI team on India's fourth Gold across two editions of the Asian Games. My appreciation for @lonsaikia @MithunManhas and other officials for their work behind the scenes, and to coaches @amolmuzumdar11 @VVSLaxman281 and captains @ImHarmanpreet… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 3, 2026

India successfully defended their Asian Games men’s T20 cricket title, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in the final. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, including seven sixes, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 as India posted 211/6.

Pakistan mounted a strong challenge through Hasan Nawaz, who smashed 96 off 51 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict the opponents to 192/6. The victory also extended India’s dominance over Pakistan to six consecutive wins since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

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While the Indian women’s team also continued its sensational run at the continental level, securing a second successive Asian Games gold medal after explosive knocks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, followed by a dominant performance from the spinners, powered India to a massive 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the title clash on Tuesday.

India’s overall medal tally climbed to 85, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. Around 500 Indian athletes competed for medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event officially began on September 19 and concluded on October 4.

The Asian Games featured 469 medal events across 43 sports and 71 disciplines. At Hangzhou 2023, the previous edition, India had fielded a 650-strong contingent and secured a record 106 medals — 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze — to finish fourth in the overall standings. (ANI)

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