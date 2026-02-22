DT
PT
Jay Shah hosts Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Ahmedabad during IND-SA clash

Jay Shah hosts Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Ahmedabad during IND-SA clash

ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah hosted Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In his official X handle, Shah posted, "It is a pleasure for @ICC to host Google and Alphabet CEO @sundarpichai at India and South Africa's #T20WorldCup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Our partnership with @GoogleIndia continues to grow our sport across and bring fans closer to the game than ever."

Notably, ICC and Google have joined forces for an AI-powered ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, naming Google Gemini as the Official AI Fan Companion and Google Pixel as the Official Smartphone. This partnership promises exciting fan experiences powered by Google's advanced AI. While Gemini acts as a creative partner for fans to interpret and celebrate the game, Google Pixel will capture high-quality, unique perspectives from the heart of the stadium.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and opted to bat first and put up 187/7 on the board.

After being reduced to 13/2, a partnership between David Miller (63 in 35 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Dewald Brevis (45 in 29 balls, with three fours and sixes each) and a cameo by Tristan Stubbs (44* in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes) powered SA to 187/7 in 20 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) were the most effective bowlers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

