Dodoma [Tanzania], August 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the Tanzania Cricket Arena, the first-ever ICC-approved cricket venue in the country, on Monday.

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The inauguration of the arena marks a significant milestone for the growth of cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. Congratulating Cricket Tanzania on the landmark achievement, Shah lauded the collective efforts that have helped establish world-class cricketing infrastructure in the country.

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"Congratulations to Cricket Tanzania on the opening of the Tanzania Cricket Arena - a landmark moment for cricket in Tanzania and across Africa. It was an honour to officially inaugurate this terrific new facility, the first ICC-approved cricket arena in the country. The venue is a testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of everyone involved in growing the game in Tanzania," Shah posted on his official Instagram handle.

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Tanzania has been an associate member of the ICC since 2001 and holds T20I status. As per the official website of the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), TCA is the governing body of cricket in the country. Tanzania is among 40 voting associate members of the ICC. The Tanzania national men's side is ranked sixth in the men's T20I Rankings, while they are ranked 20th in women's cricket. (ANI)

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