Jay Shah, Sehwag, Raina, Manu Bhaker extend Krishna Janmashtami wishes

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah extended their wishes to fans and devotees on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Friday.

Sehwag took to X to share his festive greetings, invoking Lord Krishna and his childhood persona.

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"Haathi Ghoda Paal ki, Jai kanhaiya Laal Ki. Wishing you a Krishna Janmashtami as sweet as makhan and as electric as Kanha’s raas! Hare Krishna," he wrote on X.

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https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/2095770816403362274

Raina also extended his wishes through a post on X, praying for happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.

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He wrote, "Radhe-Radhe. Heartfelt wishes to all on the birth festival of mischievous Nandlal. May Kanha Ji's grace bring love, peace, happiness, and prosperity to every life. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Bhaker wrote on X,"Best wishes of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. There is so much we can learn from Lord Krishna. He was playful and mischievous as a child, yet always stood for truth and dharma, without ever hurting the innocent. He was a symbol of love, courage and wisdom. Despite all his struggles, he carried an incredible sense of peace and calm. A child, a lover, a warrior, a guide- there is a part of Krishna that everyone can relate to. Perhaps that is the beauty of Krishna- divine, yet deeply human".

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Jay Shah said on X,"As we celebrate Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna inspire us to embrace every challenge with courage, every victory with humility and every journey with faith. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Janmashtami".

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is celebrated with religious fervour across India and in several parts of the world.

Devotees gathered at temples for special prayers and Mangla Aarti, while Mathura and Vrindavan witnessed celebrations of particular significance owing to their association with Krishna's life and traditions. (ANI)

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