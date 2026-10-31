Jayshree Periwal International School crowned champions at ISSO National U-19 Boys Football Championship

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Jayshree Periwal International School emerged champions at the (ISSO) National U-19 Boys Football Championship, which concluded at Fountainhead School, Surat, on Friday.

Held from October 26 to 30, the five-day tournament witnessed participation from 26 schools across India, providing a competitive platform for young footballers to showcase their talent, teamwork and sporting abilities, as per a press release.

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In the tournament final, Jayshree Periwal International School delivered an impressive performance to clinch the championship title. Navrachana International School finished as runners-up, while Chatrabhuj Narsee International School secured third place after an equally competitive campaign.

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Mihit of Jayshree Periwal International School was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances throughout the competition. He also received the Man of the Match award in the final, capping an impressive tournament for himself and his team. Ebrahim Ali Khan of Prometheus School was recognised as the Top Scorer, while Dhyey P. of Navrachana International School received the Best Goalkeeper award.

In the defensive and emerging talent categories, Khushagra of Jayshree Periwal International School was named Best Defender, while Nirvinya of Chatrabhuj Narsee International School was recognised as the Emerging Player of the Tournament. The individual honours acknowledged the exceptional contributions of players across different aspects of the game.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Abhishek Saraswat, Admin Head, ISSO, along with representatives of Fountainhead School, sports dignitaries and participating teams. The occasion celebrated the achievements of the winning teams and individual award recipients, with trophies and medals presented to the deserving players and schools.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the championship, Abhishek Saraswat, Admin Head, ISSO, said, “The ISSO National U-19 Boys Football Championship showcased remarkable grit, sportsmanship and tactical ability among young footballers from across the country. The participation of 26 schools reflects the growing enthusiasm for competitive football within the international school community. At ISSO, we remain committed to creating meaningful national-level sporting opportunities for students and strengthening the sporting ecosystem. We sincerely thank Fountainhead School for their support and hospitality and congratulate all the winners, participants and coaches for making this championship a success.”

Jayshree Periwal International School emerged as the Champions, followed by Navrachana International School, which finished as the Runners-up. Chatrabhuj Narsee International School secured third place in the tournament.

In the individual categories, Mihit of Jayshree Periwal International School was adjudged Player of the Tournament and also received the Man of the Match award in the final. Ebrahim Ali Khan of Prometheus School was named Top Scorer, while Dhyey P. of Navrachana International School received the Best Goalkeeper award. Khushagra of Jayshree Periwal International School was recognised as the Best Defender, and Nirvinya of Chatrabhuj Narsee International School was named Emerging Player of the Tournament.

The five-day championship concluded on a high note, celebrating the talent, determination and sportsmanship of the participating young footballers. The event further reinforced ISSO's commitment to promoting competitive sports and nurturing the next generation of sporting talent through structured national-level championships. (ANI)

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