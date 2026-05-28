icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jean-Philippe Mateta fires Crystal Palace to historic UEFA Conference League crown

Jean-Philippe Mateta fires Crystal Palace to historic UEFA Conference League crown

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Leipzig [Germany], May 28 (ANI): Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the decisive second-half goal as Crystal Palace defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday to secure the club's first-ever European trophy in historic fashion.

Advertisement

In their debut season in continental competition, Palace produced a disciplined and composed display at the Red Bull Arena to cap a remarkable campaign and hand manager Oliver Glasner a dream farewell in his final game in charge, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

The opening stages were tense, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut opportunities in their first European final. Palace looked the more threatening early on, with Ismaila Sarr forcing a block after controlling cleverly inside the area, while Daichi Kamada was halted cynically by Pathe Ciss during a promising breakaway.

Advertisement

Rayo Vallecano responded through Alexandre Alemão and Unai Lopez, both of whom sent efforts narrowly wide, but neither goalkeeper was seriously tested before halftime.

Palace came closest to breaking the deadlock before the interval when Tyrick Mitchell glanced a diving header just beyond the post from Adam Wharton's inviting delivery.

Advertisement

The breakthrough finally arrived shortly after the restart. Wharton, influential throughout the contest, drove forward and unleashed a low shot from distance that goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry into the path of Mateta, who reacted quickest to slot home from close range in the 53rd minute.

The goal sparked celebrations among the Palace supporters and shifted momentum firmly in the English club's favour. Palace nearly doubled their lead moments later when Yeremy Pino's free-kick struck both posts before the danger was eventually cleared.

Mateta continued to trouble the Spanish side's defence and was denied a second goal by a fine Batalla save, while Sarr also squandered a good chance late on.

Rayo pushed forward in the closing stages in search of an equaliser, but Palace's defence held firm under pressure to seal a famous victory.

The triumph makes Crystal Palace the first club in 38 years to win a major European trophy at the first attempt, while also ensuring London clubs continue their dominance in the Conference League after successes by West Ham United and Chelsea in recent years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts