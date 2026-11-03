Jeet Jhabakh scripts history, wins maiden FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship title

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Indian motorsport has a new continental champion, as Jeet Jhabakh has been crowned the 2026 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) champion, delivering a historic achievement in his debut international season. Partnering with co-driver Musa Sherif, Jhabakh has not only secured the overall drivers' championship but also created history by becoming the first driver in the competition's 38-year history to win the overall title in a two-wheel-drive car.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian motorsport, with Jhabakh and Sherif becoming the first all-Indian driver and co-driver pairing to win the prestigious continental championship. Sherif also secured the 2026 APRC Co-drivers' Championship, making it a landmark season for the Indian duo, according to a press release from FIA.

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“We were quick at every rally and never threw one away, and that’s what wins a championship. We had our share of problems across the season, but my co-driver Musa Sherif called every corner right and the engineers kept the car going. I’m proud of what we have achieved. This championship is a start, not a finish,” said, Jeet Jhabakh on his historic win.

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Jhabakh's championship-winning campaign was built on remarkable consistency and strong performances across the season. He finished with 73 championship points, 35 points clear of the second-placed competitor, scoring points at every round without a single retirement. His campaign included a second-place finish in his category at the Otago Rally in New Zealand, second overall at the South India Rally in Chennai, and a spectacular first-place overall finish at the Rally of Indonesia (Danau Toba).

Adding to his achievement, Jhabakh also secured the 2026 FIA APRC4 Championship, further underlining his dominance in the two-wheel-drive category. He competed in a Ford Fiesta Rally4 during overseas rounds and a nationally approved Hyundai i20 N Line during the Indian round, with both cars running in a two-wheel-drive configuration.

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Jhabakh's journey to continental glory is backed by an accomplished career in circuit racing. A two-time Indian national racing champion, he won the Volkswagen Vento Cup in 2016 as a junior and the Volkswagen Ameo Cup in 2019, becoming the first-ever Ameo Class champion. His debut season in the Vento Cup saw him win all 10 races, while his circuit racing career has also included three consecutive Indian Touring Cars (ITC) team championships, over 50 career podiums and international experience at renowned circuits including Spa-Francorchamps, Catalunya and Circuits of the Americas.

Transitioning to rallying in 2024, Jhabakh quickly established himself as a strong contender, finishing runner-up in the INRC3 championship in his debut season. He followed this with another runner-up finish in the INRC3T championship in 2025, setting the stage for his breakthrough international campaign in 2026.

The 2026 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship victory represents more than an individual sporting achievement. It shows the country's growing competitiveness on the international rallying stage and establishing Jhabakh and Sherif as a historic Indian pairing in the sport. With a continental championship secured in his very first international season, Jeet Jhabakh has firmly announced his arrival on the global rallying stage, putting Indian motorsport in the spotlight with a victory for the history books. (ANI)

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