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Home / Sports / Jemimah Rodrigues recovers from hamstring injury, eyes potential return during South Africa tour

Jemimah Rodrigues recovers from hamstring injury, eyes potential return during South Africa tour

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has announced that she has recovered from the hamstring injury that had kept her sidelined since August.

Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on August 3 while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred in Cardiff. Subsequent assessments by the BCCI medical team revealed a high-grade tear, ruling her out of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan, both of which India went on to win.

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The 25-year-old also missed India’s recently concluded home series against Zimbabwe, where the hosts registered comprehensive 3-0 clean sweeps in both the ODI and T20I formats.

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Taking to Instagram on Friday, Rodrigues shared an encouraging update on her recovery, revealing that her hamstring had been given the all-clear following three months of rehabilitation.

“Hamstring has been declared fit. After 3 months of rehab. Now I can’t wait to get going,” her caption said.

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Rodrigues is India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is, having amassed 2,824 runs at a strike rate of 119. A key member of the Indian middle order, she has been an important contributor across formats.

Her last international appearance came during India’s defeat to Australia at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England last June.

The right-handed batter will now be eyeing a return to international action during India’s upcoming multi-format tour of South Africa in December. The tour will comprise a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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