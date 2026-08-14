New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games after suffering a high-grade right hamstring tear while playing in England's franchise-based cricket tournament, The Hundred, the BCCI said on Friday.

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Rodrigues sustained the injury on August 3 while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred. She was subsequently assessed by the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the extent of the injury was confirmed.

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The 25-year-old will now miss India's campaigns at the Women's Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, dealing a blow to the team's preparations for two major T20 assignments.

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The Women's Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues' replacement for the Asia Cup. Rawal returns to the India setup after featuring for India A recently.

The Women's Asia Cup will begin on August 28 in Dubai, with India opening its campaign against Thailand on August 30. India are placed in Group A alongside Thailand, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Indonesia.

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The tournament will be played in the T20 format, with the final scheduled for September 13.

Rodrigues' absence will also be felt at the Asian Games, where India will defend the women's cricket title won at Hangzhou 2023. Cricket at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be played in the T20 format from September 17 to October 3.

India won the women's gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

The BCCI is yet to provide a specific timeline for Rodrigues' return, with the batter now set to undergo rehabilitation for the hamstring injury.

India's updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Pratika Rawal. (ANI)

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