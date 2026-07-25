DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Jhandu Kumar has made the entire nation proud": PM Modi congratulates para powerlifter after India's first medal at CWG 2026

"Jhandu Kumar has made the entire nation proud": PM Modi congratulates para powerlifter after India's first medal at CWG 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:18 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar after the Indian athlete clinched the country's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, winning bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Sharing a picture of Jhandu on X, the Prime Minister hailed the para powerlifter's achievement and praised his perseverance.

Advertisement

"A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India's medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event! Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians," he wrote.

Advertisement

Jhandu secured the bronze medal with a best successful lift of 190kg, earning 130.9 points to open India's medal account at the Glasgow Games.

The Indian began his campaign with a lift of 181kg, scoring 124.7 points, before improving to 190kg in his second attempt, which briefly put him at the top of the standings.

Advertisement

With the gold medal still within reach, Jhandu attempted 196kg in his final lift, a weight that would have eclipsed the Commonwealth Games record set at Birmingham 2022. However, he was unable to complete the lift and eventually finished third to claim the bronze.

The medal also marked India's first podium finish in para powerlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the competition, Ashok narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the men's lightweight final with a personal-best lift of 200kg, scoring 143.8 points. Paramjeet Kumar placed seventh in the same event with a best lift of 176kg.

In the women's lightweight competition, Jaspreet Kaur finished sixth after lifting 100kg, while Suman Devi ended seventh with the same successful lift. Kasthuri Rajamani, competing in the women's heavyweight category, failed to register a valid lift after all three of her attempts were unsuccessful. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts