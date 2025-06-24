DT
PT
Jhandu Kumar wins bronze; India concludes Para Powerlifting World Cup campaign with 5 medals

Jhandu Kumar wins bronze; India concludes Para Powerlifting World Cup campaign with 5 medals

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): On a fresh and promising morning in Beijing, India's Jhandu Kumar delivered an exceptional performance to secure the Bronze medal in the Men's 80kg weight category at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Jhandu impressed the judges and spectators alike with two powerful lifts of 187kg and 192kg in consecutive attempts. His performance added the final flourish to India's overall campaign at the event.

With this, India concludes its campaign with a total of five medals, marking one of its strongest performances in recent editions of the World Cup. Beyond the medal tally, several Indian athletes also delivered commendable efforts, achieving notable international rankings and further strengthening India's presence in the global para powerlifting circuit.

In a press note, JP Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian Para Powerlifting Team, expressed pride in the team's performance: "I am extremely proud of the way our athletes performed at this World Cup. Jhandu Kumar's bronze today was the perfect conclusion to a strong campaign. Winning five medals at such a competitive international event reflects the dedication of our lifters and the entire support team. We're steadily moving forward, and I'm confident that even bigger results are ahead for India in para powerlifting." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

