Jharkhand Cricket Association chief congratulates Dhoni on his induction in ICC Hall of Fame

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] June 10 (ANI): Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) President Ajay Nath Shah Deo on Tuesday congratulated India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni for his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the 11th Indian to be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame during a ceremony in London on Monday.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's rich and vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance.

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.

His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs. Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format.

With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring. Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumpings and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionised wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket.

Overall, he boasts 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India. Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity.

The ICC Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC's centenary celebrations and has since celebrated the greatest players to have graced the game.

Alongside Dhoni, Hashim Amla, Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, and Daniel Vettori were inducted as part of the ICC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 among male cricketers. (ANI)

