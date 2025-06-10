DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Jharkhand Cricket Association chief congratulates Dhoni on his induction in ICC Hall of Fame

Jharkhand Cricket Association chief congratulates Dhoni on his induction in ICC Hall of Fame

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] June 10 (ANI): Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) President Ajay Nath Shah Deo on Tuesday congratulated India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni for his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the 11th Indian to be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame during a ceremony in London on Monday.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's rich and vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance.

Advertisement

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.

His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs. Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format.

Advertisement

With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring. Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumpings and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionised wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket.

Overall, he boasts 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India. Dhoni's numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity.

The ICC Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC's centenary celebrations and has since celebrated the greatest players to have graced the game.

Alongside Dhoni, Hashim Amla, Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, and Daniel Vettori were inducted as part of the ICC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 among male cricketers. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts