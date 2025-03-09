Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram book semi-final spots in 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): The much-anticipated 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 witnessed Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Mizoram win their respective games to secure a birth in the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1, in Division 'A'. Captain Albela Rani Toppo (4') led from the front and scored the first goal of the match, followed by Rajni Kerketta (41') and Pramodni Lakra (59'), who also scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand. On the other hand, Karishma Yadav (55') scored the consolation goal in the final minutes for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the next quarter-final match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-0. Akansha Singh (41', 54') scored a brace for her side. Priyanka Wankhede (30'), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44') and Yogita Bora (59') also scored one goal each to take the game away from Hockey Karnataka to confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

In the third quarter-final match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0 in a close encounter. Both teams gave each other fierce competition throughout the game. However, Deepika (50') managed to take the ball to pass the goalkeeper in the final quarter of the game and scored the only goal of the game.

Earlier, on Thursday, day six of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2025, saw some enthralling matches as Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bengal, and Hockey Jharkhand secured wins in their respective matches.

In the first match of the day, Telangana Hockey proved to be the better one as they defeated their opponent Hockey Association of Bihar 5-2. Komal Gurjar (12', 50', 55') scored a hat-trick for Telangana Hockey. Pooja Rathod (13') and Mundari Sumi (43') also scored one goal each for their side to take the lead in the game. On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21') and Nutan Topno (36') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar, as per a Hockey India press release.

In the next match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1. Neelu Dadiya (11') scored the first goal of the match and the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, in an interesting turn of events, Captain Anjna Dungdung (58') scored an equaliser in the final minutes of the game making sure that they were going to be goalless in the game. Selestina Horo (59') also scored another goal just before the final whistle and secured a remarkable victory in the closely contested game. (ANI)

