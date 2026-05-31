Jharkhand T20 League auction: Robin Minz, Virat Singh amongst top buys; Santhal Strikers grabs Ishan Kishan

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), along with SJ Uplift, successfully concluded the player auction for the inaugural season of the Jharkhand T20 League on May 30.

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The six franchises Ranchi Titans (Saluja Gold), Jamshedpur Steelers (KDPS Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.), Chota Nagpur Royals (BigShop), Koylanchal Super Kings (99 Builders Pvt. Ltd.), Dhanbad Diamonds (Gupta Energy Pvt. Ltd.) and Santhal Strikers (De Sportsbay Pvt. Ltd.) battled it out on the bidding table to finalise their rosters, blending established international stars with the state's most promising emerging talent, accordig to a press release.

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The picks of the auction were Robin Minz (Koylanchal Super Kings), Virat Singh (Chota Nagpur Royals), Md Kounain Quraishi (Jamshedpur Steelers), Sushant Mishra (Dhanbad Diamonds), Ishan Kishan (Santhal Strikers) and Shikhar Mohan (Ranchi Titans) with franchises spending their Rs 50 lakh purse cap aggressively to build their squads ahead of the league. Under the aegis of Jharkhand State Cricket Association, the Jharkhand T20 League will be conducted from June 10.

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"This is an exciting new chapter in Jharkhand's cricketing journey. The league is a landmark initiative by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) to further promote and develop the game at a professional level within our region," Said Ajay Nath Shah Deo, President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"Jharkhand T20 League will provide a robust platform for young and emerging cricketers to showcase their skills alongside experienced players. The league will bring high-quality, competitive T20 cricket to fans across the nation," Said Sanjay Pandey, Vice President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

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"This league will open up a lot of avenues for young cricketing talent from Jharkhand and could potentially unearth India's next big cricketing superstar," said Saurabh Tiwary, Honorary Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"JSCA's main objective is the development of cricket in all formats, and this is a right step forward in that direction. It's all set to be an exciting two weeks of competitive action, " said Shahbaz Nadeem, Honorary Joint Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Final Squads:

Chota Nagpur Royals: Virat Singh, Md. Nazim Siddiqui, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Supriyo Chakraborty, Pankaj Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Deepanshu Rawat, Sonu Kumar Singh, Varun Kumar Singh, Ritwik Pathak, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Mukhi, Aryaman Lala, Shresht Sagar, Rahul Rajak, Avinash Kumar, Himanshu Dwivedi.

Dhanbad Diamonds: Sushant Mishra, Pankaj Kumar, Bal Krishna, Atul Singh Surwar, Ram Roshan Saran, Bisesh Dutta, Vikash Kumar Vishal, Md. Shamshad, Vivekanand Tiwari, Aryaman Sen, Aditya Singh, Tanish Choubey, Prabhat Kumar Yadav, Meet Jain, Himanshu Ranjan Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Gaurav Singh, Siddharth Sinha.

Jamshedpur Steelers: Md. Kounain Quraishi, Sahil Raj, Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Pratik Ranjan, Niteen Kumar Pandey, Ravi Sharma, Harsh Rana, Adarsh Giri, Kumar Karan, Sameer Sharma, Siddhanth Raghuvanshi, Aman Kumar, Hritik Anant, Manikant Mishra, Anurag Singh Sengar, Pranjal Kumar, Jasraj Singh.

Koylanchal Super Kings: Robin Minz, Shubh Sharma, Utkarsh Singh, Amit Kumar, Harsh Raj, Sharandeep Singh, Yogesh Bhaskar, Satyam Singh, Rahul Prasad, Sentu Kumar Yadav, Aditya Jha, Gunjan Yadav, Lakshya, Abhinav Sharan, Junaid Ashraf, Sunny Sachin Tiwary, Sanjeev Chaturwedi.

Ranchi Titans: Shikhar Mohan, Rajandeep Singh, Shreshtha, Jatin Pandey, Saurabh Shekhar, Ayush Bhardwaj, Prince Murmu, Aryan Hooda, Yash Bhagat, Ishan Om, Kumar Ankit, Sachin Yadav, Om Singh, Satya Setu, Prem Kumar Chaurasiya, Mukesh Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Kumar.

Santhal Strikers: Ishan Kishan, Arvind Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Anmol Raj, Manishi, Vivek Kumar, Rayan Sapkota, Ravi Yadav, Pratyush Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Raunak Kumar, Ojus Wardhan, Ritesh Patel, Vibhor Pandey, Sadab Hussain, Sanjeet Sharma, Ashish Kumar. (ANI)

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