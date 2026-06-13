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Home / Sports / Jharkhand T20 League: Hard-fought victories for Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers on day three

Jharkhand T20 League: Hard-fought victories for Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers on day three

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Koylanchal Super Kings and the Jamshedpur Steelers secured hard-fought victories over Chota Nagpur Royals and Dhanbad Diamonds, respectively, on day three of the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

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Koylanchal Super Kings won by five wickets, whilst Jamshedpur Steelers sealed their victory by 7 runs, according to a release.

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In the opening match of the day, Chota Nagpur Royals were bowled out for 190 in 19.4 overs. Chandan Kumar Mukhi top-scored for his side with a brisk 49.

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He was well-supported by openers MD Nazim Siddiqui (41) and Virat Singh (36) in the innings. For the Koylanchal Super Kings, Shubh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/43 in his 3.4 overs.

Chasing a target of 191, Koylanchal Super Kings got off to a flyer as Utkarsh Singh (53) and Player of the Match Sharandeep Singh Bhatia (79) stitched together a commanding 122-run opening partnership. A late cameo from Shubh Sharma guided the team home in 19.1 overs, finishing at 192/5 to seal a five-wicket victory with five balls to spare. For the Royals, Supriyo Chakraborty, only the third bowler in the league to claim a five-wicket haul, bowled a magnificent spell of 5/29 in vain.

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The second encounter of the day saw another batting masterclass as the Jamshedpur Steelers posted a formidable total of 202/6 with Adarsh Giri (41) and Kumar Debobrat (24) performing with the bat. For Dhanbad Diamonds, Shamshed Ahmad led the bowling attack with figures of 4/39, while Atul Singh Surwar chipped in with 2/33.

Facing a mammoth target of 203, Dhanbad Diamonds started their chase with all guns blazing. Openers Ram Raushan Sharan (63) and Vikash Kumar Vishal (58) put on a spectacular 118-run partnership for the first wicket. However, the Steelers' bowlers strangled the Diamonds in the death overs, restricting them to 195/8 in 20 overs to snatch a narrow 7-run victory.

Pratik Ranjan was the star with the ball for Jamshedpur, returning economical figures of 3/27 to turn the tide in the middle overs. Ravi Sharma took 2/24 in his 3 overs and was the player of the match trophy for his contribution of 30* off 19 balls runs with the bat as well. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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