Jhingan, Chinglensana miss flight to Vietnam

PTI

Kolkata, September 21

The Indian football team’s defensive pair of Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh missed the flight to Vietnam, where two international friendly matches are scheduled, due to issues related to travel documents.

The Indian squad departed from Kolkata on Tuesday night. “Jhingan and Chinglensana did have some issues in their travel documents and the immigration officials did not allow them to board the flight to Vietnam,” a source said.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that the two players board another flight to Vietnam on Thursday.”

India play Singapore on September 24 and Vietnam on September 27 in Ho Chi Minh City.

#Football