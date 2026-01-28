DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Jindal Bedla extends winning streak with 9.5-5 win vs Chandna Polo in KogniVera Cup

Jindal Bedla extends winning streak with 9.5-5 win vs Chandna Polo in KogniVera Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 28 (ANI): In a thrilling clash at the KogniVera Cup 2026 in Jaipur, Jindal Bedla secured a brilliant 9.5-5 victory against Chandna Polo to extend their winning streak in the current season.

Advertisement

Notably, Jindal Bedla began the game with a 0.5-point advantage under the handicap rule, according to a release.

Advertisement

The initial chucker was fast-paced as both teams tried to breach each other's defences.

Advertisement

However, Jindal Bedla soon settled into their rhythm with excellent displays from Siddhant Sharma and Rao Himmat Singh Bedla.

By the end of the second chukker, Jindal Bedla had taken a substantial lead. This was courtesy of three consecutive goals from Siddhant Sharma, who increased his side's lead by 3.5 with the score reading 6.5-3 at the end of the second chukker.

Advertisement

In the final chukker, Jindal Bedla sealed the deal with two more goals, courtesy Siddhant Sharma yet again and ensured there was no room for a late upset.

Overall, Siddhant Sharma netted six goals in the match, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Simran Shergill also contributed to the team's win by scoring a goal.

The victory comes fresh off Jindal Bedla's recent win at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, further proving that they are the team to beat in the Jaipur polo circuit this season as they currently aim for the historic seven-foot KogniVera trophy. At the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, Jindal Bedla managed to hold off a fierce comeback from the Optiemus Achievers to cross the finishing line as Siddhanth Sharma smashed three goals, while Rao Himmat Singh Bedla scored twice. Also, Phil Seller scored a goal to help the team's cause. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts