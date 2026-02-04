DT
Jindal Bedla register convincing 11-3 win over Trojans in Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup

Jindal Bedla register convincing 11-3 win over Trojans in Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup

ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 4 (ANI): Jindal Bedla delivered a commanding performance to overpower Trojans 11-3 in their Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup encounter, continuing their impressive run in the prestigious tournament, according to a release.

For Jindal Bedla, Siddhant Sharma led the scoring charts with five goals, while Simran Shergill was equally impressive, contributing five goals to the team's tally. Rising young Indian polo player Vishwarupe Bajaj also got on the scoresheet with a crucial goal during the third chukker, underlining the side's depth and attacking firepower.

Trojans made a bright start to the contest, drawing first blood inside the opening two minutes of the first chukker through Alejo Aramburu. However, Jindal Bedla responded swiftly, with Siddhant Sharma restoring parity in the sixth minute to ensure the teams headed into the break on level terms.

The second chukker proved decisive as Jindal Bedla seized control of the match with a flurry of goals. Siddhant Sharma and veteran Simran Shergill were in fine form, scoring two goals each to give their side a commanding 5-1 lead by halftime.

Jindal Bedla continued to dictate proceedings in the third chukker, with Siddhant Sharma and Simran Shergill adding a goal apiece. Young talent Vishwarupe Bajaj also made his mark, finding the target to stretch Jindal Bedla's advantage to 8-1 by the end of the penultimate quarter.

In the fourth and final chukker, Trojans attempted a late fightback as Naveen Singh struck twice. However, Jindal Bedla remained firmly in control, with Simran Shergill adding two more goals to his tally and Siddhant Sharma scoring once again to seal an emphatic 11-3 victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

