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Home / Sports / Jindal Panther clinch 10-9 extra-time win over Jaipur Achievers

Jindal Panther clinch 10-9 extra-time win over Jaipur Achievers

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ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Jindal Panther claimed a hard-fought 10-9 victory over Jaipur Achievers in an intense extra-time contest at the Northern India Polo Championship, held at the Jaipur Polo Grounds on Thursday, according to a release.

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Jindal Panther started strong, building a 7-4 lead by halftime through coordinated play and efficient finishing. Juan Gris Zavaleta led the scoring with four goals, supported by Siddhant Sharma (3), Ramiro Zavaleta (2) and Naveen Jindal (1).

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Jaipur Achievers mounted a strong comeback in the second half, overturning the deficit to take the lead with a high-tempo attacking display. Alejo Aramburu starred with six goals, while Sawai Padmanabh Singh added two and Daniel Otamendi contributed one.

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Jindal Panther equalised at 9-9 in the final chukker to force extra time. A missed penalty by Jaipur Achievers proved decisive, as Jindal Panther capitalised to score the winning goal in the added period.

Speaking after the match, Naveen Jindal said, "It was a close, competitive game. We were fortunate to edge it. Matches like these reflect the true spirit of polo."

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Looking ahead, he added, "Every match is a new challenge. The key is that both players and horses come through safely."

Commenting on the sport's growth, he noted that while polo remains a niche sport, rising interest and stronger infrastructure support can significantly expand its footprint in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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