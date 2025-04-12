DT
PT
Home / Sports / "Jinx is a role model for everybody": Ottis Gibson on Ajinkya Rahane after KKR's victory over CSK

Ottis Gibson, Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach, described skipper Ajinkya Rahane as a role model for the team and noted his dedication towards consistent practice.
ANI
Updated At : 08:41 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] April 12 (ANI): Ottis Gibson, Kolkata Knight Riders' assistant coach, described skipper Ajinkya Rahane as a role model for the team and noted his dedication towards consistent practice.

In a video posted by KKR, Ottis Gibson highlighted Rahane's commitment to a specific routine, including 20 minutes of focused practice with precise throws, and his ability to deliver high-quality performance in matches consistently.

"Quite often, when I'm working with teams with young players, we often, when we're looking around for role models, we often look in another team for somebody else, and it might be MS (MS Dhoni), it might be, um, it might be Kohli (Virat Kohli), it might be somebody. Jinx is a role model for everybody here in this dressing room as a batsman. And I'll tell you why I believe that. When we set up the roster every day, Jinx wants 20 minutes, no bowlers, some little bubble feeds and some throws from the throwers. He never hits it in the air, only on the floor. Then, when the game starts, he knows what his technique is, and he strikes grades above 150," Ottis Gibson said in a video posted by KKR.

Gibson praised Rahane after KKR's eight-wicket victory over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday at the Chepauk Stadium. Sunil Narine (3/13 and 44 in 18 balls) turned in a match-winning all-round performance to help KKR return to winning ways with a commanding win.

Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali's bowling performance restricted the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings to 103/9 in their 20 overs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Rinku Singh (15 *) finished the match in style with a towering six in the 11th over, helping KKR chase down the target in just 10.1 overs. Rahane has scored 204 runs in 6 matches at an average of 40.8 and a strike rate of 154.54, with two half-centuries.

They ended at 107/2, not only sealing their third win of the season but also giving a significant boost to their Net Run Rate. With this victory, KKR climbed to the third spot on the points table with three wins in six games. KKR will next face Punjab Kings on April 15 in Mullanpur. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

