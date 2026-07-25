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Home / Sports / J&amp;K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off Reading Marathon at Chinar Book Festival

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off Reading Marathon at Chinar Book Festival

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off the Reading Marathon organised as part of the Chinar Book Festival on the banks of the Dal Lake, with thousands of students from colleges and universities across the Union Territory participating in the unique event promoting reading, fitness and environmental awareness.

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Organised by the National Book Trust, the marathon formed part of the Chinar Book Festival and Education Week celebrations, marking six years of the National Education Policy (NEP).

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Participants carried banners and placards bearing messages such as "Say No to Drugs, Yes to Books," highlighting the campaign's focus on encouraging reading among the youth.

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Sharing pictures from the event on X, Sinha said the initiative blended education with physical fitness while encouraging young people to take responsibility for protecting nature.

"Today at the banks of Dal Lake, flagged-off the Reading Marathon, a unique celebration of knowledge, fitness, and responsibility towards nature. Thousands of young readers and runners from colleges & universities of Jammu and Kashmir joined this inspiring event organised by National Book Trust as part of Chinar Book Festival. The Reading Marathon, part of Education Week, marks six successful years of the National Education Policy. It shows that education must go beyond classrooms. With the motto 'Run for a Green Future', the reading marathon reminds us that just as knowledge requires discipline, protecting the mother nature demands sustained effort. I urge every participant to take three resolutions -- Make reading a daily habit, dedicate themselves to environmental conservation and commit to bringing positive change in the society," he wrote on X.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and young readers, who ran along the scenic Dal Lake carrying messages promoting literacy, environmental conservation and a drug-free society.

The Reading Marathon was organised with the theme "Run for a Green Future," combining sport and fitness with the broader objectives of fostering reading habits, raising awareness about environmental protection and encouraging social responsibility among the youth.

The Chinar Book Festival is being organised by the National Book Trust to promote a culture of reading and learning in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Reading Marathon emerging as one of its key public engagement activities this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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