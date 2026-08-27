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Home / Sports / JK Tyre signs 11-year-old Karting sensation Atiqa Mir

JK Tyre signs 11-year-old Karting sensation Atiqa Mir

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ANI
Updated At : 01:48 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The 11-year-old karting sensation Atiqa Mir has been signed with JK Tyres, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to identifying and nurturing the country's future motorsport champions.

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At just 11, Atiqa has already emerged as one of India's most promising young motorsport talents, making a strong mark on the international karting circuit. She has competed in leading championships in Europe and the Middle East and is the world number 1 female karter as per FIA IKR (International Karting Ranking) OKNJ.

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In 2026, she became the first Indian to secure a podium in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy, before going on to deliver a dominant victory in Greece, where she became only the third driver in the series' history to sweep qualifying, heats and the final.

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Just recently, Atiqa added another feather to her cap by becoming the youngest Indian to record two top-10 finishes in the FIA European Karting Championship, which is considered the 'Formula 1 of Karting.'

Her journey also represents the growing presence of women in motorsport. Atiqa was the first Indian and Asian female racer selected for Formula 1 Academy's Discover Your Drive programme, further underlining her position as one of the sport's emerging young talents.

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Speaking on the association, Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries, said, "Atiqa represents the next generation of Indian racing, and we are delighted to support her as she pursues excellence on the global stage. Her association also reflects our continued commitment to encouraging greater participation of women in motorsport and inspiring young girls to take up the sport."

Expressing her excitement about the association, Atiqa Mir said, "It is a very special feeling to join JK Tyre. My dad was also supported by JK Tyre during his racing days. I have always admired the company's contribution to Indian motorsport and the opportunities it has created for young racers. I am excited for this journey and look forward to learning, improving and representing India and JK Tyre on the international stage."

For over three decades, JK Tyre has played a defining role in shaping India's motorsport ecosystem, with its racing and karting programmes serving as an ideal training ground for young talent. Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Armaan Ebrahim, and Kush Maini, who went on to make their mark on the global motorsport stage, are all JK Tyre prodigies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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