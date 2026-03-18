Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Baramulla Cricket Forum (BCF) today organised a felicitation ceremony to honour outstanding contributors to cricket, in the presence of Maj Gen Manoj Joshi, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division, as Chief Guest.

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Among those honoured was Auqib Nabi Dar, a promising cricketer from Baramulla who has made a mark at the national level through his consistent performances, particularly his standout performances in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

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Notably, Auqib Nabi Dar starred in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title win last month. In the final against Karnataka, Auqib Nabi shone with a match-defining five-wicket haul and returned figures of 5/54 in 23 overs as J&K bowled Karnataka out for 293 to secure a first-innings lead of 291 runs in the summit clash.

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Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were eventually crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

Auqib Nabi emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26 edition with 60 wickets to his name in 10 matches, at an exceptional average of 12.57, including seven five-wicket hauls and two four-fers as well.

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Auqib's performances in the Ranji tournament helped Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir script history as they got their hands on the Ranji Trophy trophy for the first time in 67 years.

Coming to the BCF felicitation ceremony, Hilal Ahmed Zargar and Muzaffar Mattoo were also felicitated for their contributions to the development of cricket in the region.

Certificates were distributed to the Women's Cricket Team, recognising their participation and growing role in the sport. The Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of BCF in providing a strong platform for youth and promoting a culture of sportsmanship.

The ceremony also included the unveiling of the BCF Cup Trophy and concluded with a vote of thanks and a group photograph. (ANI)

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