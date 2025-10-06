DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Indian U17 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held between October 13 and 17 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as per the AIFF website.

Advertisement

Placed in Group G, India will face the hosts, the Kyrgyz Republic, on October 13 and Uzbekistan on October 17. Both games will be played at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium. The group winners will qualify for the 12-team final tournament in China next year.

Advertisement

After winning the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship in Bhutan in August, the Young Tigresses continued their training camp in Bengaluru before shifting base to Goa. They will arrive in Bishkek on Tuesday, October 7, six days before the first match, to help acclimatise to the relatively cooler weather in the Kyrgyz capital.

Advertisement

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Thameena Fathima.

Advertisement

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeping coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and conditioning coach: Anugrah Suresh

India's schedule:

18:30 IST, October 13: Kyrgyz Republic vs India

18:30 IST, October 17: India vs Uzbekistan

Venue: Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts