"Job is not over": Ishan Kishan speaks on his stellar performance against Pakistan in T20 WC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 16 (ANI): India's star wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan, following a stellar match-winning performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, said his Player-of-the-match award belongs to all Indian fans and the whole team, not just him.

Advertisement

Kishan said he kept it simple and treated the game against Pakistan as just another game, watching the ball and playing his shots after assessing the wicket and target. He felt no panic and credited his teammates with confidence, but added that his job isn't done and that he wants to move on to the next match.

Advertisement

Ishan's dream run in T20S continued as he breezed through the Pakistan spin ploy, slamming his second-successive T20 WC fifty and guiding a clinical India to a 61-run win at Colombo on Sunday, while also pulling off some fantastic work behind the stumps, including a stumping to remove a dangerous Usman Khan, who was slowly counter-attacking against Indian bowlers.

Advertisement

In a video posted by BCCI, Ishan Kishan said, "Not only for me, I feel this is for all the supporters who were supporting us throughout the game, throughout the tournament, when we were preparing very hard. So credit goes not just to me, but to the whole of India. I think I was just keeping it simple, like I said in the press conference earlier that day it's just another game. You have to watch the ball and play your shots, which you believe in, which are on. You have to assess the wicket, how is it playing, what's the good total for all of our teammates, I think they had that in plan and that was giving me much confidence. There was no panic about anything before the match or in between the games. I was just keeping it simple and playing my shots. No, I think the job is not over. So I wouldn't say I'm very satisfied we need to forget this one and move on to the next game."

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss, and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

Advertisement

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win.

Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is 8 wins and a loss. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)