Melbourne [Australia], October 25 (ANI): Former Australian spinner and current broadcaster Kerry O'Keeffe fired a verbal jibe at England's premier batter Joe Root ahead of the home Ashes series.

The upcoming Ashes series in Australia, with the first ball to be bowled at Perth from November 21 onwards, is very vital to Root's legacy. Already the second-highest run-getter of all time in Tests and racing towards Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 15,921 runs, he would be aiming to add something that has been missing from his massive catalogue of all-time great knocks: An Ashes century in Australia.

However, Keeffee, despite Root's success in the 2020s and recently against India at home, is not too confident about Root reaching the triple-figures, calling him a "nicker" (someone who easily edges the ball to slips or wicketkeeper). This is in stark contrast to his compatriot Matthew Hayden, who backed Root so much that he hilariously said that he would strip himself nude and run around at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Speaking at Fox Sports as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Keeffee said about Root, "Wrists limper than a French handshake. It does not work in Australia."

The ex spinner said that the first two Tests at Perth and Brisbane would be crucial for Root, saying, " The first two Tests are huge for Joe Root. They're nickers' Tests. Perth? They nick for fun there. And Brisbane day-night? Everyone nicks in Bris."

"Joe Root is a nicker. When he was last here, in his first eight innings he nicked off. Australia knows this. What will be his defensive set-up? I am very bearish about Joe Root," he concluded.

Root, who, despite his red-hot run in Tests during this decade and being the second-highest run-getter in the format with 13,543 runs and 39 centuries, has never managed a century in Australia.

Achieving a Test ton in Australia and an Ashes series win to top it all off could elevate Root's legacy aplenty.

In Australia, Root is not only winless in his 14 previous Tests against the Aussies, but he has also not scored as he would have liked, having made nine half-centuries at an average of 35.68, scoring 892 runs in 14 matches and 27 innings.

With his best score being 89 and having three scores of 80s, the veteran has been unlucky to miss out on the milestone in some of the toughest conditions to bat in

During the last tour to Australia during 2021-22, when England were thrashed 4-0, Root top-scored for the side with 322 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 32.20, with three fifties.

He was the third-highest run-getter overall. The Ashes series in Australia will be an extremely crucial one for England. For England, this will be their chance to win the first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015. (ANI)

