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Home / Sports / Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for most Test fifties

Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for most Test fifties

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Birmingham [UK], September 12 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root surpassed legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's record for most fifties in Test cricket during England's eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Root remained unbeaten on 62 off 39 balls, hitting nine fours, as England chased down the target of 130 to complete a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan.

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With his unbeaten half-century, Root took his Test fifties tally to 69, moving past Tendulkar's 68. Shivnarine Chanderpaul follows with 66 fifties, while Allan Border and Rahul Dravid have 63 each and Ricky Ponting 62.

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Root also became the first batter to score more than 1,000 Test runs at Edgbaston. The venue is now the fourth where he has crossed the 1,000-run mark, after Lord's, Manchester and The Oval.

Root has scored 2,203 Test runs at Lord's, 1,128 at Manchester and 1,050 at The Oval, besides becoming the latest member of an elite group to achieve the 1,000-plus run milestone at four different venues.

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He is only the third player after former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and Australian great Ricky Ponting to score more than 1,000 Test runs at four different venues.

Root's latest landmark came as England completed a dominant 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan, with the hosts winning the Edgbaston Test by eight wickets.

Coming to the match, England thrashed Pakistan at Edgbaston to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. Chasing 130, England reached 130/2, with Joe Root unbeaten on 62 and Jordan Cox on 59.

Pakistan, after being bowled out for 133 in the first innings, fought back with 449 in the second. Shan Masood scored 95, Babar Azam 76 and debutant Razaullah 81, while Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas (42) added 121 runs for the ninth wicket.

England had earlier posted 453, taking a 320-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook (75), Jamie Smith (69), Dan Lawrence (65), Emilio Gay (60) and Ollie Robinson (50) were among the key contributors.

The victory completed England's 3-0 series sweep, following wins at Headingley and Lord's. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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