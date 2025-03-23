DT
Jofra Archer registers most expensive spell in IPL history, concedes 76 runs against SRH

The English pacer surpassed the previous record held by Mohit Sharma, who gave away 73 runs for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024.
ANI
Updated At : 08:42 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] March 23 (ANI): Jofra Archer's much-anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 took an unfortunate turn as he set an unwanted record in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Archer bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history, conceding 76 runs in his four-over quota at an economy rate of 19.

The English pacer surpassed the previous record held by Mohit Sharma, who gave away 73 runs for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024.

Most expensive spells in IPL history:

0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025*

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

1/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024

1/68 - Luke Wood (MI) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

Archer's struggle began early when Travis Head took him for 23 runs in the PowerPlay, hitting four fours and a six.

SRH continued to put pressure on Archer, with Kishan smoking him for three sixes in the 13th over, bringing up his half-century during his debut game for SRH in just 25 balls, with six fours and two sixes. The fastest fifty of IPL 2025 went to the bowling side, as Archer conceded 50 runs in just 16 balls.

A memorable century by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on his debut in Orange colours and a half-century by Travis Head helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start from where they left last season, posting a massive 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home ground of Uppal Stadium on Sunday.

SRH was having no mercy on RR bowlers, as Kishan and Klaasen continued the run-fest. Archer's final over went for 23 runs thanks to four boundaries and a no-ball four, ending his four-over spell at 76 runs. SRH reached the 250-run mark in 18 overs. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Tags :
