John Abraham joins Rotterdam Dockers as co-owner ahead of ETPL tournament

Rotterdam [Netherlands], June 26 (ANI): Bollywood superstar and sports entrepreneur John Abraham has become a Co-Owner in the Rotterdam Dockers, one of the six franchise teams competing in the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) from August 26 to September 20.

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Abraham joins a star-studded ownership and leadership group comprising cricketing greats Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, alongside Managing Partner Madhukar Shree, as the Rotterdam Dockers gear up to make their mark in what promises to be an iconic moment for European cricket, according to a release.

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The ETPL will bring together six city-based franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast and Rotterdam, creating a dynamic new chapter for the sport across Europe.

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Featuring 32 matches, the competition will provide a world-class platform for emerging European talent to compete alongside some of the biggest names in international cricket while accelerating the growth and development of the game across Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Speaking about joining Rotterdam Dockers, John Abraham said, "Cricket has the power to inspire, unite and create opportunities, and that's exactly what excites me about the European T20 Premier League. Europe represents one of cricket's most exciting growth markets, and Rotterdam Dockers has the vision, leadership and ambition to build something truly special. I'm delighted to join this journey and contribute towards creating a platform that helps uncover and nurture the next generation of cricketing talent."

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Welcoming John Abraham to the ETPL family, Abhishek Bachchan, Co-Founder of ETPL, said, "John's passion for sport and his track record as a sports entrepreneur make him a fantastic addition to the Rotterdam Dockers' ownership group. His involvement reflects the growing belief in the potential of cricket across Europe and aligns perfectly with our vision of building a league that creates opportunities and accelerates the growth of the game. We are delighted to welcome him to the ETPL family."

The ETPL franchise ownership group brings together an exceptional blend of some of cricket's most respected names, including Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen, among others. Their association reflects the league's ambition to combine sporting excellence with meaningful local engagement while establishing a new benchmark for franchise cricket in Europe. (ANI)

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