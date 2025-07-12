New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): KL Rahul's resilient half-century at Lord's on Day 2 of the third Test against England has drawn praise from experts, including former England batter Jonathan Trott, who lauded Rahul's tactical awareness and composure in challenging conditions.

"I don't think you can go out there and dictate terms to the bowlers on this pitch," JioHotstar expert Trott noted. "You have to be watchful -- it's very much a new-ball wicket. KL was excellent in nullifying that early threat and played very straight," he added.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 53 off 113 balls at the close of play, anchoring India's innings with five boundaries and a calm, calculated presence at the crease. He weathered a fierce opening spell from Jofra Archer and the rest of England's seam attack with patience.

Trott drew comparisons between Rahul's approach and Shubman Gill's gritty performance in the previous Test.

"Just like Shubman Gill did in the second Test -- using a straight bat, being patient when the ball's on the stumps, and capitalising on the bad balls. That's going to be key tomorrow -- to keep pressure on the English side," he said.

Rahul, having laid a solid foundation, will be aiming to convert his start into a significant score that could help India gain the upper hand in this crucial Test.

At the end of the day's play, India was 145/3, with Pant (19*) and Rahul (53*) unbeaten. They trail by 242 runs.

Resuming the final session at 44/1, Nair (18) and Rahul (13) continued to play positively, with Nair finding a couple of boundaries. The duo reached their 50-run stand in 95 balls. However, once again, the Karnataka batter, who made his return to the Test side after eight years, failed to capitalise on his start, falling to skipper Ben Stokes with a catch from Joe Root at slips.

Nair was gone for 40 in 62 balls, with four boundaries. India was 74/2, with a 61-run stand being undone by the skipper.

Skipper Shubman Gill joined KL at the crease, and the duo took India to the 100-run mark in 29.1 overs, with minimal risks. However, their 33-run partnership was ended by Chris Woakes, as Gill produced a faint edge that reached keeper Jamie Smith's hands. The skipper was gone for 16. India was at 107/3.

To the relief of Indian players and fans alike, Rishabh Pant was next up on the crease and punished Shoaib Bashir with three boundaries within no time, unaffected by his finger injury.

KL continued his fine run in the series, bringing up his second fifty of the series in 97 balls, with five fours.

KL and Rishabh made sure that the team ended day without any further loss of wickets. (ANI)

