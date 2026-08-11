Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham unveil Rotterdam Dockers jersey ahead of inaugural ETPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): As anticipation builds for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), the International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned T20 franchise league, Rotterdam Dockers today unveiled their official jersey, marking another milestone in the build-up to the launch of a new era for cricket in Europe.

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The jersey was unveiled at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Rotterdam Dockers Co-Owners Jonty Rhodes and John Abraham, Founder & Managing Director Madhukar Shree, and Fireflies.ai Co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni, according to a press release from ETPL.

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The franchise also announced Fireflies.ai as its Official Jersey Partner, with Ramineni joining Rotterdam Dockers as a Founding Investor. The partnership brings together a passion for cricket, technology and innovation, with Fireflies.ai becoming an integral part of the franchise's journey as it prepares to take the field on the European T20 stage.

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Speaking at the unveiling of the Rotterdam Dockers jersey, Jonty Rhodes, Co-owner, Rotterdam Dockers, said, "Rotterdam is the gateway to Europe, and the Rotterdam Dockers have a unique opportunity to become a backbone for cricket in the region, much like the dockers who built the city. Being part of the ETPL is exciting because it gives us a platform to develop the young talent already present in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, while helping take the game forward across the continent. We want to compete for the trophy from day one, but our bigger ambition is to build something that can have a lasting impact on the growth of cricket in Europe."

John Abraham, Co-owner, Rotterdam Dockers, said, "Sport has always been a big part of my life, and being part of the European T20 Premier League gives us an opportunity to contribute to the growth of cricket in Europe, particularly by developing grassroots talent across the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland. With the calibre of players involved and the vision behind the league, I genuinely believe the ETPL can play a role in making cricket a truly global sport, and I'm incredibly excited to be part of this journey with Rotterdam Dockers."

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Krish Ramineni, Co-founder & CEO, Fireflies.ai, said, "Cricket has always been one of the ways I've stayed connected to my roots in India, so being part of the ETPL and Rotterdam Dockers is incredibly special to me. What began as a jersey partnership grew into something deeper after I met the team and understood their vision? With Europe also being an important market for Fireflies.ai, there was a natural alignment.

"I also see tremendous potential for AI in sport. In cricket, every ball has a story. The scoreboard tells you what happened, but AI can help explain why. For me, this brings together two worlds I care deeply about, cricket and technology."

Rotterdam Dockers will begin their campaign against Amsterdam Flames in the opening fixture of the inaugural ETPL on August 26 in Voorburg.

Co-owned by Jonty Rhodes, John Abraham and Faf du Plessis, the franchise will be led by former South Africa captain Du Plessis and brings together a compelling blend of international experience and Dutch talent.

The squad features some of the biggest names in T20 cricket, including Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Logan van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe, alongside emerging talent from the Netherlands.

The inaugural ETPL will bring together leading players from Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, alongside established international stars from across the global T20 landscape. By creating a platform where emerging European cricketers can compete alongside and learn from some of the world's leading players, the league aims to accelerate the growth of cricket across the region and inspire the next generation of European talent.

ETPL Season 1 will be played from August 26 to September 20 across Voorburg in the Netherlands and Dublin in Ireland, with six city-based franchises competing to be crowned the first-ever European T20 Premier League champions. (ANI)

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