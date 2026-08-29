Jonty Sidhu steals show as Central Delhi Kings storm into DPL 2026 final

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings stormed into the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 with a convincing 72-run win over Purani Dilli 6 in Qualifier 2.

Advertisement

Captain Jonty Sidhu produced a brilliant all-round performance to lead his team into the title clash. The left-handed batter played a stunning unbeaten knock of 106 off just 46 balls, giving Central Delhi a strong platform with the bat, according to a release.

Advertisement

He received good support from Aditya Bhandari, who finished unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls as Central Delhi Kings posted a challenging total.

Advertisement

Chasing the target, Purani Dilli 6 struggled to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 91/6, with key batters Aryan Gaur, Samarth Seth, Dev Lakra and captain Anuj Rawat back in the dressing room.

The pressure continued to grow as Central Delhi's bowlers kept control of the chase. Purani Dilli 6 were eventually bowled out for 146, falling 72 runs short of the target.

Advertisement

Jonty once again made an impact with the ball, picking up 3/25 in three overs and completing an impressive all-round performance.

Money Grewal also claimed two wickets for 27 runs in his four overs, while Tejas Baroka picked up two wickets for 19 runs from his four-over spell.

With the comprehensive victory, Central Delhi Kings have booked their place in the DPL 2026 final, where they will face South Delhi Superstarz on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that will host the international fixtures between India and Afghanistan.

After a dominant performance in Qualifier 2, Central Delhi will now look to finish their campaign on a high and lift the DPL trophy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)