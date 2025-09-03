Jordan Cox recalled to England squad for Ireland T20I series

London [UK], September 3 (ANI): Young Jordan Cox has been included in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin scheduled to start from September 17 in Malahide.

Cox was the highest run getter of the recently concluded The Hundred. In nine matches, he has scored 367 runs with an average of 61.16 and a staggering strike rate of 173.93, and made three half-centuries.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper batter has played two T20Is, both against West Indies in 2024, but in those games, his numbers did not impress. Cox has played a total of five international games so far, and the start has not been so great. After a solid The Hundred, Cox will be keen to showcase similar numbers on the international front.

Jacob Bethell has been named skipper for the tour of Ireland, with Harry Brook rested for the three-match T20I series.

"Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," England men's selector Luke Wright was quoted in a statement from England Cricket, as per the official website of ICC.

Bethell, 21, is set to become the youngest England men's team captain. The current holder of the feat is Monty Bowden, who captained England at 23 years old and 144 days in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town back in 1888/89.

Pacer Sonny Baker has received his maiden call-up to the England squad for the ODI series against South Africa as well as the Ireland T20Is.

England squad for Ireland T20Is: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox. (ANI)

