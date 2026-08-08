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Home / Sports / Jorge Messi, father of soccer superstar, dies at 68

Jorge Messi, father of soccer superstar, dies at 68

Newell's Old Boys, a Argentina club team that Lionel Messi played with from 1995-2000, confirms his passing and pays tribute to the elder Messi

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Reuters
Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Jorge Messi, father of Argentina's soccer player Lionel Messi, watches his son play against Colombia in the first round of the Copa America soccer tournament in Santa Fe, July 6, 2011. Reuters file photo
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Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has died after a prolonged illness in Rosario, Argentina. He was 68.

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Newell's Old Boys, a prestigious Argentina club team that Lionel Messi played with from 1995-2000, confirmed his passing and paid tribute to the elder Messi in a statement posted to X on Saturday morning.

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"Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini," read the statement, translated from Spanish.

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"His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory.

"Thank you for teaching him to love these colors." A former steel worker, Jorge Messi managed his son's career. His health became news at the FIFA World Cup in June when word spread that he was facing a downturn in his condition, with some reports falsely stating he had died.

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The Messi family responded with a terse statement blasting those who engaged in "rumors and speculation" and cautioning that only immediate family members could provide accurate information.

In the opener of his record sixth World Cup, Lionel Messi, 39, was brought to tears over his three-goal performance in a 3-0 victory over Algeria. It was his first World Cup hat trick.

He was asked about wiping away tears in the wake of the performance.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I have been through some difficult, complicated days," Messi said in Spanish after the match.

Messi scored eight goals in eight matches at the World Cup. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 19 in East Rutherford, N.J.

He took time off after the World Cup from his duties with Inter Miami CF of MLS, reportedly visiting his father in Argentina. He played Wednesday in Miami's Leagues Cup game, a 4-2 win over Atletico de San Luis. He tallied two goals and an assist in the game, played in Miami.

The franchise has not commented on Messi's status for upcoming matches. Miami is scheduled to meet Monterrey in Leagues Cup action Saturday night, with another Leagues Cup match scheduled for Wednesday.

Miami returns to the MLS schedule on August 15.

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