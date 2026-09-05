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Home / Sports / Jorge Ortiz Mendoza returns to FC Goa for another season

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza returns to FC Goa for another season

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Panjim (Goa) [India], September 5 (ANI): FC Goa are delighted to announce that Jorge Ortiz Mendoza will return to the Club for the 2026–27 season, signing a one-year contract with the Gaurs.

The Spanish attacker returns to Goa following his previous spell with the Club, where he established himself as a key figure in FC Goa's attacking unit, scoring 16 goals. Known for his creativity, technical ability, and direct style of play, Ortiz brings valuable experience and familiarity with the Gaurs' footballing philosophy.

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Comfortable operating across the attacking third, Jorge's ability to create opportunities, take on defenders, and contribute in the final third will add further quality and versatility to FC Goa's squad.

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Commenting on the return, Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football, FC Goa, said, "We are delighted to bring Jorge back to FC Goa. He already understands the Club, our way of playing, and what it means to be a Gaur. His quality, creativity, and experience will be valuable for us, and we believe he can make an important contribution to the team. We’re very happy to have him back in Orange and look forward to seeing him build on what he has already achieved with the Club.”

Head Coach Gouramangi Singh added, "Jorge is a player with great quality and personality. He knows the environment here and has already shown what he can bring to the team. His creativity and ability to make things happen in the final third will be important for us. We’re really happy to have him back and are looking forward to working with him.”

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Speaking after returning to the Club, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza said, "I'm very happy to be back at FC Goa. This Club and Goa have always had a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to start this new chapter with the Gaurs. I know what the Club means to the fans, and I’m ready to give everything for the badge and help the team achieve our objectives.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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