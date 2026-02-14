DT
Home / Sports / Jos Buttler becomes first England batter to score 4000 T20I runs

ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler scripted history as he became the first batter from his country to reach the landmark of 4000 runs in T20I cricket.

Buttler achieved this feat during England's Group C ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

England batters behind Butler are former England captain Eoin Morgan (2458), Alex Hales (2074), David Malan (1892), and Jonny Bairstow (1671).

Buttler also became the fifth player to play 150 or more matches in T20Is. This list includes Ireland's Paul Stirling (163), India's Rohit Sharma (159), Ireland's George Dockrell (157), and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (150).

Earlier this month, Buttler scripted history as he became the most capped player for England in international cricket.

The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The 35-year-old surpassed legendary seamer James Anderson, who played 401 international matches for the Three Lions. He picked up 991 wickets across all formats.

Buttler has notched up 12,422 runs in 406 international matches across formats for the Three Lions. In Test cricket, Buttler has made 2,907 runs in 57 matches and 100 innings at an average of 35.90.

The right-handed batter has scored two centuries and 18 half-centuries in the longest format. In ODIs, Buttler has amassed 5,515 runs in 199 matches and 171 innings at an average of 39.11.

The 35-year-old has made 11 hundreds and 29 half-centuries. In T20Is, Buttler has scored 4000 runs in 149 matches and 137 innings at an average of 34.78. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed one century and 28 half-centuries.

England are at the fourth position in Group C standings of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Three Lions are having two points with a Net Run Rate of -0.650. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

