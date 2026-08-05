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Home / Sports / Jos Buttler surpasses Kieron Pollard to become highest T20 run-getter

Jos Buttler surpasses Kieron Pollard to become highest T20 run-getter

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], August 5 (ANI): England batter Jos Buttler surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-getter in T20 history.

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Buttler climbed the summit of T20 cricket during his side Manchester Super Giants (MSG) match against Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred, scoring a quickfire 51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 250.00.

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In 522 T20s, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, outdoing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and a long-time record holding West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

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Coming to the match, Welsh Fire elected to bat first at Manchester. Knocks from Matt Short (71 in 47 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Phil Salt (48 in 37 balls, with three fours and three sixes) steered them to 155/4 in 100 balls.

During the chase, MSG came out all guns blazing, with Tim Seifert (62* in 36 balls, with 10 fours), Paul Walter (37 in 18 balls, with four boundaries) and Buttler (51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes) chasing the total with nine wickets to spare. (ANI)

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