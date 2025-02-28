Jos Buttler on Friday said he would step down as England white-ball captain after the team's exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The 34-year-old will lead England for the last time in their final group match against South Africa here on Saturday.

England made an exit from the Champions Trophy after losing to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the team," Buttler said.

"Somebody will come and work alongside Baz (McCullum) and take the team where it needs to be.

"This tournament was important for my captaincy, but results did not go our way. I feel it's the right time to step aside."

Buttler took over as captain in June 2022 and led England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

However, the team struggled in recent tournaments, failing to defend their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles.